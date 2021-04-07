ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $31.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 12692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock worth $3,035,800. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

