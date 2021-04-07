Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce $42.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.95 million to $54.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $102.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $907.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE SIX opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

