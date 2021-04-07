Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,272 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

