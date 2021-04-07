McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.70.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $231.91 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.27. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.