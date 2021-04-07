Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after buying an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 610,963 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.