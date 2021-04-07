Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Stratec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.98. Stratec has a 1 year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59).

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

