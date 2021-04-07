ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.96 ($15.25) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $821.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

