Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $22.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.53.

APHA stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Aphria by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

