Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

LEAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

LEAF stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

