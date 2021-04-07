Compass’ (COMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NYSE COMP opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

