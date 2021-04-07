J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.61

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.61 and last traded at $172.55, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

