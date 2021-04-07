Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $182.56

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.56 and last traded at $182.38, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

