Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.55

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and traded as low as $32.33. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 40,361 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

