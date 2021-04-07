carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.67

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and traded as low as $29.04. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 355 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get carsales.com alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.