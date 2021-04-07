Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and traded as high as $32.46. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 1,380 shares traded.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

