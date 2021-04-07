Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

