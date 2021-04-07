Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

