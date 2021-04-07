Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon received a big boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa also promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion of drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The label expansion of these drugs will further boost sales for the company. Strategic acquisitions have strengthened the company’s pipeline. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are also impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its approved drugs like Krystexxa and Proscysbi which is a woe. It is also facing adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting Tepezza supply.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HZNP. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.08.

HZNP stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,614 shares of company stock worth $28,904,018. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

