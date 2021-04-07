Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

