$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

