Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

