Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BBDC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $491.61 million, a P/E ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Barings BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.