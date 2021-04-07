Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

