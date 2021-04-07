Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific registered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on a disappointing revenue performance. Not only did earnings and revenues decline year over year but the company also registered strong sequential decline in overall financial performance. Barring MedSurg, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were down in the reported quarter but the magnitude of this decline was lower than the third-quarter results. The WATCHMAN FLX conversion and LOTUS Edge Recall hurt business significantly. The first-quarter and the full-year 2021 guidance also look dull. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is recovering faster than other core segments. Preventice Solutions purchase is expected to prove strategic.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

