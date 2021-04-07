Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $71.32 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Roblox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.