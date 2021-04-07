Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 18 at Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Pendragon stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £251.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.08 ($0.25).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

