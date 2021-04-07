Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 18 at Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Pendragon stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £251.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.08 ($0.25).
About Pendragon
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.