ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

