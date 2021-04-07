Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Iteris stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.