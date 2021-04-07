Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akumin will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

