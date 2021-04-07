Contrasting Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Covestro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Shanghai Electric Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Covestro 1.82% 3.62% 1.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and Covestro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Electric Group $18.47 billion 0.28 $538.78 million N/A N/A Covestro $13.90 billion 0.96 $618.24 million $1.69 20.43

Covestro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shanghai Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shanghai Electric Group and Covestro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 2 5 6 1 2.43

Summary

Covestro beats Shanghai Electric Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry. It provides elevators, escalators, electric motors and ramps, and industrial basic parts; intelligent manufacturing, traffic signal system, and construction industrialization equipment; blades, precision bearings, and fasteners; EPC project package services; and power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions. The company offers energy, and environmental protection and automation engineering; industrial internet; financing leases and insurance brokerage; international trade; and property services. It provides turbine generators, gas turbines, and spare parts; power station and industry boilers; civil nuclear bearing, electrical and mechanical, and desulphurisation equipment; printing and packing machinery, artificial boards, air conditioners, welding materials, and engineering machinery; electrical switchgear and relevant services; turbines and auxiliary engines; building automation, management, and safety systems; technical consulting services; power transmission, distribution, and controlling equipment; electronic products; aircraft assembly lines equipment; blowers and transformer parts; diesel engine fuel pumps and components; wire and cable electrical equipment; and wire and cables. The company engages in the investment and asset management activities; real estate development and property management activities; and imports and exports of goods. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. Covestro AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

