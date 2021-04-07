Contrasting BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 10.75 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.32 $383.55 million $1.66 13.92

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

