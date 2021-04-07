Analyzing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Assets Trust pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34% RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.44 $60.19 million $2.20 15.01 RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.11 $91.51 million $1.08 10.99

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Assets Trust. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Assets Trust and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 RPT Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Risk & Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats RPT Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

