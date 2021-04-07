Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.06 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.
STZ opened at $236.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.91. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $149.01 and a 52-week high of $242.62.
In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.
