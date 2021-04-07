Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

STZ opened at $236.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.91. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $149.01 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

