Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,875,956. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

