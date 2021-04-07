Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON CLIN opened at GBX 794 ($10.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.86. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

