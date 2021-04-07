NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,576.55 ($72.86).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT stock opened at GBX 7,920 ($103.48) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,854 ($50.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,232 ($107.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,746 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,064.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.69.

In related news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.