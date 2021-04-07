PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $9.39. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 55,866 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $201.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

