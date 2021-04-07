Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.31 ($72.13).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €58.26 ($68.54) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.45 ($32.29) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.17.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.