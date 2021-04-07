Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.30 ($119.18).

ETR GXI opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €59.25 ($69.71) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.69.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

