Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €51.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

FRA:DWNI opened at €40.83 ($48.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

