LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.74. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 167,588 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $324.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

