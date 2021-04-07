LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €660.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MC. UBS Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €576.88 ($678.68).

EPA:MC opened at €576.80 ($678.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €546.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €488.98. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

