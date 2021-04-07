Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Given New C$2.60 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$3.05 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CVE:PGM opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$559.61 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

