BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) & NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Head-To-Head Review

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextCure and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 44.07 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.72 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 10,653.83 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -7.42

BELLUS Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextCure and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 1 4 5 0 2.40 BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75

NextCure presently has a consensus target price of $22.55, indicating a potential upside of 122.34%. BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $8.62, indicating a potential upside of 111.19%. Given NextCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Volatility & Risk

NextCure has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51% BELLUS Health -190,199.98% -30.46% -28.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of NextCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BELLUS Health beats NextCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; and NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

