NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NIPNF opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

