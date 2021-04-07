Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBDRY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.