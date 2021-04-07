Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 82.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.