Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 18.38 $91.08 million N/A N/A GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.15 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Risk and Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industries and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 67.24%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company offers its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

