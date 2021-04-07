Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Financial Comparison

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 4 9 0 2.69

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.75 $70.21 million $1.32 9.30 Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.73 $191.69 million $2.03 13.32

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15% Corporate Office Properties Trust 9.67% 3.49% 1.46%

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

