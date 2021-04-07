KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.